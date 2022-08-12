Guwahati: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan will visit Assam for the promotion of his film Laal Singh Chadda after August 15.

As per reports, the actor expressed his desire to visit the state during the Independence Day celebration but Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged him to visit the state after the event.

“Aamir Khan wanted to come here and even spoke to me. But because this time the focus is on Independence Day and the whole Tiranga initiative and its significance, so we did not want it to get diluted. Therefore I requested him to postpone and to come after Independence Day,” Sarma told reporters in Guwahati.

Sarma added that they speak to each other on phone often so the actor will visit whenever he invites him.

Whenever Aamir Khan visits, the Chief Minister will also watch the film with him and his entire crew if they all come to Assam, Sarma has told the actor, sources said.

“We will fix the date later,” the chief minister added.

The actor had donated Rs 25 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in June this year when the state was reeling under devastating floods.

Often called Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist’, Khan had last visited the state nearly 10 years ago and had stayed in Tezpur in the northern part. His latest movie, Laal Singh Chaddha’, released on August 11.