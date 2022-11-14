Guwahati: Suspected ULFA (I) militants on Monday attacked an army convoy in eastern Assam‘s Tinsukia district, officials said.

Defence PRO Lt. Col Mahendra Rawat said in Guwahati that suspected militants opened fire from a nearby forest at around 9.20 a.m when an army area domination party was moving at Barpathar in the Digboi-Pengeri area.

“After firing a single burst and swift retaliation from our troops, terrorists ran away from the adjoining areas,” he added. There was no casualty, Rawat said.

He further said that the militant group behind the incident was yet to be identified, adding that the army has launched an operation.

Locals claimed that they heard the sound of at least one major explosion.

Though no militant outfit has claimed responsibility for the attack, police did not rule out the involvement of ULFA (I) militants.

“It is most likely the handiwork of ULFA (I) militants. We are trying to ascertain the identity of the assailants. The nature of the firing points the needle of suspicion points towards ULFA (I),” said a senior police official.

The site of the firing is about 50 km from Tinsukia town.