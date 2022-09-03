Guwahati: Four ULFA (I) cadres have reportedly escaped from its bases in Myanmar and planned to surrender before the security forces in Assam.

According to reports, the four cadres belonging to the Paresh Baruah faction of the ULFA fled the camp of the proscribed outfit in Myanmar on Thursday.

Two of the escaped cadres have been identified as Madhav Asom and Girish Asom, reports said. Their whereabouts are not yet known.

The ULFA (I) on Wednesday said it executed one of its cadres after its court found him guilty of trying to escape during special operations in a bid to surrender.

According to a statement issued by the ULFA (I), Rihan Asom alias Saiful Islam had made three abortive attempts to flee a camp in Myanmar in the last one month.

Rihan, son of Kalim Uddin Mandal, hailed from Bauratal village under the Lakhipur police station in Assam’s Goalpara district.

Earlier on May 7, the two ULFA-I cadres were killed by the outfit for allegedly “spying” on the outfit at the instruction of the Assam police.

The outfit had issued a statement saying two of its newly recruited cadres, Dhanjit Das alias Roopak Asom of Barpeta and Sanjib Sarma alias Rishav Asom of Baihata Chairali, were executed “for spying against the outfit at the behest of the state police.”