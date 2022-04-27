Guwahati: At least two persons were killed during a head-on collision between a truck and a three-wheeler carrying passengers in Assam’s Barpeta district.

As per reports, the accident took place near the ChaulKhowa Bridge.

Apart from the deaths, at least seven persons were injured of which four are in critical condition.

The deceased were identified as Abul and Inzamul from Kahikuchi village in Patbaushi.

The others are being treated at the Barpeta Medical College and Hospital.

The injured are identified as Jalilur, Jeherul, Hazrat Mulla, Rafiqul, Shahrukh and Shahjamal.

All the injured were employed in Maharashtra and returned to Assam for celebrating Eid.