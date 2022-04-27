Guwahati: A woman was allegedly murdered by her own son in Bongaigaon’s Bidyapur on Tuesday night.

The incident was, however, reported on Wednesday morning.

As per reports, the incident took place amidst a thunderstorm on the night of Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as 32-years-old Manjit Barman.

As per locals, Manjit is known to be an alcoholic and is often termed as mentally unstable.

On Tuesday night, he reached home in a drunk state and had an argument with his mother Thaneswari Barman, 55, which led to him stabbing her with a machete.

His mother was critically injured in the attack and before any medical attention could arrive, she died on the spot.

The locals knowing the incident nabbed Manjit from escaping and informed the police.

The police took custody of the accused on Wednesday.