Guwahati: Along with several other crises, Guwahati in the past two days have witnessed a huge shortage of city buses leaving commuters in utmost difficulty.

The crisis is said to be a result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Assam on April 28 due to which more than 600 buses were requisited.

These buses will be used for transporting security, police and other officials related to the government.

Apart from this, a majority of these buses will be used to transport BJP members and workers from across the state to the venue of the PM’s program.

However, the topic has vastly affected the daily lives of the people who depend on city-bus services for their daily commute.

Speaking about the topic, Roshni Sharma, a commuter and a resident of Six Mile said, “I work in Adbari and travelling by bus is the most convenient way for me as compared to what I earn. As there is a shortage of bus services, I am had h take a cab to my workplace and that too at month-end.”

She added that due to the increase in prices of various commodities, she already is short of money.

Another commuter, Dipankar Medhi of the Ganeshguri area said, “The government only makes promises but they never keep them.”

He added that people are suffering today only because the officials sitting in their “AC offices” have failed to see what effect the action would cause on the public.