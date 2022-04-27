Top Trinamool Congress leaders were in Guwahati on Wednesday as several senior Assam Congress leaders formally joined the TMC.

The top TMC leaders who attended the joining programme in Guwahati included former Meghalaya chief minister Mukul Sangma, Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev, Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra and newly appointed Assam TMC president Ripun Bora.

It was first joining programme of the TMC at Guwahati in Assam.

This joining programme comes just days after former Assam Congress president and ex-Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora quit the grand-old party and joined the TMC in Kolkata.

After joining the TMC, Ripun Bora was appointed as the president of the party’s Assam unit.

Ripun Bora was the second senior Congress leader from Assam, after Sushmita Dev, to join the TMC.

In Meghalaya too, the Congress party saw mass exodus of its senior leaders including 12 of its sitting MLAs, including former Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma, to the TMC.

Former Meghalaya chief minister Mukul Sangma, who quit the Congress and joined the TMC, said: “Slowly Congress leaders from all ranks in Northeast states will leave the grand old party.”