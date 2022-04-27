Just a day after the ULFA-I released a confessional video of a ‘spy’, who was allegedly sent by Assam police and Indian Army to infiltrate the outfit, the banned organisation has released names and pictures of more ‘spies’, who the ULFA-I has claimed to be working for Assam police.

ULFA-I, on Wednesday, claimed that these ‘spies’, allegedly of the Assam police, were busted by the outfit after seizing and scrutinising the personal mobile phone of Sanjeev Sarma – the alleged ‘spy’ of Assam police in ULFA-I camp.

“We came across a few pictures of people, which Sanjeev Sarma confirmed to be working for the intelligence wing of the Assam police,” ULFA-I stated in a statement.

ULFA-I added: “Sanjeev Sarma has confessed that he was working under instructions of the people in these pictures. Sanjeev Sarma had obtained training of espionage with the people in these picture.”

The ULFA-I, in their statement, also released the names of the people in the pictures, which the outfit claimed to be working for the Assam police’s intelligence wing.

The outfit also released names and pictures of two armed forces personnel – one working as a personnel of Assam police and the other an India Army personnel.

The names released by ULFA-I are: Dhunumoni Saikia from Jorhat district (an Indian Army personnel), Kalyan Chakrabarty from Sarbhog in Barpeta district (an Assam police personnel), Bitopan Das from Guwahati, Tirtha Das from Mangaldoi, Monukhya (Dhan) Kalita from Panjabari area in Guwahati, Kishore Sarma from Kamrup Rural district, Dhanjit Deka from Kamrup Rural district, Nitupon Deka/Kalita from Goreswar in Dhubri district, Ritupam Sarma from Kamrup Rural district, Sanjay Kumar Sarma from Chandmari area in Guwahati and Bikash Rajbongshi from Dhubri.

Although, ULFA-I has also released pictures of the alleged ‘spies’ of Assam police, Northeast Now has refrained from releasing the pictures, as it might bring threat to the lives of people in the pictures.

Notably, ULFA-I, on Tuesday, released a confessional video of a ‘spy’, who ‘confessed’ that he joined the outfit on the instructions of a top Assam police official and a senior official of the Indian Army with the purpose of ‘spying’.

The alleged ‘spy’, whose confessional video has been released by the ULFA-I, has been claimed to be Sanjeev Sarma hailing from Baihata Chariali in Assam.

The ‘spy’ – Sarma, in the video, alleged that he was ‘spying’ for Joint Commissioner of Guwahati Police – Partha Sarathi Mahanta and senior Army officer posted in Srinagar – Dhunumani Saikia.

Sarma said that he was sent to join the ULFA-I with the ‘mission’ of gathering vital inside information of the outfit and destroy bases of the banned organisation in different locations.

“Assam police and Indian occupying forces sent a ‘spy’ named Sanjeev Sarma from Baihata Chariali to the ULFA-I base,” the outfit said in a statement.

The ‘spy’ – Sanjeev Sarma accused senior Assam police official Partha Sarathi Mahanta and Army officer Dhunumani Saikia of pushing him to join ULFA-I to take revenge for his elder brother’s death, an army para commando, who was allegedly killed in an ambush recently in Manipur.

He was also allegedly promised a sum of Rs 1 crore, if he had accomplished his ‘mission’ in the ULFA-I camp.

“I met Partha Sarathi Mahanta and Dhunumani Saikia four years back through my brother who was a para commando and was killed in Manipur. Partha Sarathi Mahanta asked me to join ULFA-I to take revenge of my brother’s death, which he claimed to be because of ULFA-I. Also he said he will pay me Rs 1 crores immediately after the success of the mission.”

Meanwhile, Senior Assam cop and joint commissioner of Guwahati police – Partha Sarathi Mahanta has categorically denied sending ‘spy’ to a ULFA-I camp.

“I don’t know why my name was taken. In our profession we meet many people. May be when I was in Kamrup district, I met him. But I don’t remember as of now,” Partha Sarathi Mahanta said.