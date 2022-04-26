Senior Assam cop and joint commissioner of Guwahati police – Partha Sarathi Mahanta has categorically denied sending ‘spy’ to a ULFA-I camp.

“I don’t know why my name was taken. In our profession we meet many people. May be when I was in Kamrup district, I met him. But I don’t remember as of now,” Partha Sarathi Mahanta said.

Notably, ULFA-I has released a confessional video of a ‘spy’, who ‘confessed’ that he joined the outfit on the instructions of a top Assam police official and a senior official of the Indian Army with the purpose of ‘spying’.

The alleged ‘spy’, whose confessional video has been released by the ULFA-I, has been claimed to be Sanjeev Sarma hailing from Baihata Chariali in Assam.

The ‘spy’ – Sarma, in the video, alleged that he was ‘spying’ for Joint Commissioner of Guwahati Police – Partha Sarathi Mahanta and senior Army officer posted in Srinagar – Dhunumani Saikia.

Sarma said that he was sent to join the ULFA-I with the ‘mission’ of gathering vital inside information of the outfit and destroy bases of the banned organisation in different locations.

“Assam police and Indian occupying forces sent a ‘spy’ named Sanjeev Sarma from Baihata Chariali to the ULFA-I base,” the outfit said in a statement.

The ‘spy’ – Sanjeev Sarma accused senior Assam police official Partha Sarathi Mahanta and Army officer Dhunumani Saikia of pushing him to join ULFA-I to take revenge for his elder brother’s death, an army para commando, who was allegedly killed in an ambush recently in Manipur.

He was also allegedly promised a sum of Rs 1 crore, if he had accomplished his ‘mission’ in the ULFA-I camp.

“I met Partha Sarathi Mahanta and Dhunumani Saikia four years back through my brother who was a para commando and was killed in Manipur. Partha Sarathi Mahanta asked me to join ULFA-I to take revenge of my brother’s death, which he claimed to be because of ULFA-I. Also he said he will pay me Rs 1 crores immediately after the success of the mission.”

Notably, the spy – Sanjeev Sarma was also given training in martial arts, shooting, etc., before sending him to the ULFA-I.

The alleged act of espionage by Assam police and security forces in ULFA-I camp has certainly raised apprehensions over the proposed peace talks between the government and the outfit.