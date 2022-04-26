Guwahati: Former minister and three-time Congress MLA Bismita Gogoi is likely to resign from the party and switch to BJP.

Sources said 50-year-old Bismita Gogoi is all set to join BJP on April 28 at an event in upper Assam’s Dibrugarh in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Modi will visit Dibrugarh to inaugurate seven new cancer hospitals in Dibrugarh on April 28.

Sources said former Khumtai MLA Gogoi has recently met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and expressed her willingness to join the BJP.

A photograph of Bismita Gogoi along with Chief Minister Sarma has surfaced on social media.

Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi was present during the chief minister’s meeting with Bismita Gogoi.

Bismita Gogoi served as the Minister of Cultural Affairs, Handloom, Textile, Sericulture and Backward Classes Welfare from 2015 to 2016 of the previous Congress government.

In 2018, she was appointed General Secretary of All India Mahila Congress.

Gogoi is the daughter-in-law of former Assam Assembly speaker and veteran Congress leader late Jiba Kanta Gogoi.