Assam Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Ripun Bora has said that his party is not considering an alliance with either Congress or the AIUDF.

Assam TMC president Ripun Bora made this statement on Wednesday in Guwahati.

“The TMC in Assam will not enter into an alliance with either the Congress or the AIUDF,” said Ripun Bora.

Notably, Top Trinamool Congress leaders were in Guwahati on Wednesday as several Assam Congress leaders formally joined the TMC.

“Intellectuals, leaders and activists from various parties, common citizens joined hands with TMC and resolved to work for welfare of the state,” Assam TMC president Ripun Bora said.

Also read: Top TMC leaders in Guwahati as Assam Congress leaders join Trinamool

The top TMC leaders who attended the joining programme in Guwahati included former Meghalaya chief minister Mukul Sangma, Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev, Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra and newly appointed Assam TMC president Ripun Bora.

It was first joining programme of the TMC at Guwahati in Assam.

This joining programme comes just days after former Assam Congress president and ex-Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora quit the grand-old party and joined the TMC in Kolkata.

After joining the TMC, Ripun Bora was appointed as the president of the party’s Assam unit.

Ripun Bora was the second senior Congress leader from Assam, after Sushmita Dev, to join the TMC.