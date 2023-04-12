GUWAHATI: The Guwahati traffic police has imposed restrictions on vehicular movement in the city during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

The traffic restrictions will be in Guwahati on April 13 and 14.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Assam on April 14.

“…restrictions on the movement of vehicles shall be imposed on 13th and 14th April 2023 in connection with the visit of Hon’ble Prime Minister of India to Guwahati,” a notification read.

Following are the restrictions:

Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 4 wheels and above shall be restricted on NH-27 and NH-17 falling under Guwahati city from 9 AM to 11 PM on April 13 and from 7 AM to 11 PM on April 14.

Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 3 wheels and above shall be restricted on Panjabari Road, GS Road, B Barooah Road, GNB Road, MG Road, DG Road, AT Road, AK Azad Road, AK Deb Road and KK Kakokty Road from 10 AM to 9 PM on April 14.

Vehicles coming from Cycle Factory side towards NH-27, except those vehicles coming to Sarusajai Stadium, shall move via Barsapara, Dhirenpara towards Garchuk Chariali from 10 AM to 9 PM on April 14.

The vehicles coming from Khanapara, Dakhingaon side towards NH-27, except those vehicles coming to Sarusajai Stadium, shall move via Barsapara, Dhirenpara towards Garchuk Chariali from 10 AM to 9 PM on April 14.

The vehicles coming from Jalukbari side towards Jorabat, Sonapur side except those vehicles coming to Sarusajai Stadium shall move via DG road, MG road, GS road towards Khanapara from 12:30 PM to 9 PM on April 14.

The vehicles coming from Jorabat side towards Jalukbari, except those vehicles coming to Sarusajai Stadium shall move via GS road, MG road, AT road etc from 12:30 PM to 9 PM April 14.

Earlier, Kamrup-Metro district administration in Assam announced that the district will be a “No Drone Fly Zone” during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to an order released by Kamrup-Metro district administration in Assam, the status of “No Drone Fly Zone” will remain upon the district from April 13 to April 14.

Assam government will host a mega event to celebrate the upcoming Rongali Bihu where 11,000 dancers will perform in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on April 14.

The spectacle, expected to be the largest in the Northeast in terms of the congregation of more than 11,000 Bihu dancers, may make an entry into the Guinness Book of World Records.