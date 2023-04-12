Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a 22-kilometre safari in Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka on Sunday ended without a sighting of any tigers or other big cats.

The two-hour excursion from 7:15 am to 9:30 am has led to some BJP leaders and officials demanding action against the driver, Madhusudhan, for not choosing a better route.

There were even rumours that the registration of the vehicle that the Prime Minister travelled in during the safari had been cancelled.

However, it was later reported that members of the Prime Minister’s security team, the Special Protection Group (SPG), local police, and the anti-Naxal force are being held responsible for the lack of tiger sightings.

The security personnel had gone on many safaris on the same route for five days before the Prime Minister’s excursion and had spotted tigers on all five days leading up to the visit.

The Prime Minister, who only saw some new tiger pugmarks and no tiger, expressed his disappointment to BTR authorities, and upon hearing the reason, reminded his security team that they had failed to arrange a tiger or wild cat sighting for him.