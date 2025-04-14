Assam to ensure transparent NEET exam with stringent measures, says CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday declared that the state will uphold the highest level of transparency in the upcoming NEET examination.

Chief Minister’s statement follows a discreet inquiry by the Assam Police into alleged irregularities at certain private examination centers in the state.

Regarding the issue, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday held a virtual meeting with senior officials and the Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Taking to his official social media handle X, CM Sarma stated that the state is committed to holding every exam with the highest level of transparency.

Stressing the critical importance of the NEET exam, CM Sarma stated that the state has taken strict initiative by deploying all assets to ensure its fair and smooth conduct.

Today, along with my senior officials, I chaired a VC with the Director General of @NTA_Exams and his team.



We sought this meeting following a discreet inquiry by @assampolice where it was suspected that some students clearing NEET in private exam centres in the state were… pic.twitter.com/umJVa3qXB1 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 14, 2025

Chief Minister further stated that the government has also proposed a nine-point strategy aimed at strengthening the NEET examination process across the state.

In order to protect the integrity of NEET, the state will allocate all examination centers in Government or Govt Aided colleges only Implementing stringent safeguards for the movement, distribution, and storage of examination materials, CM stated.

He said that the authority will maintain mandatory Aadhaar-based/biometric verification of candidates at all examination centers and will ensure complete CCTV surveillance of the examination process at all centers.

CM further stated that the authority will implement detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for frisking at all centers.

As a part of the initiative, the concerned District Commissioners (DCs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) will personally visit and sanitize each examination center before the exam.

Further, the authority will deploy senior civil services and police officers to review and monitor the preparation and conduct of the exam, CM asserted.

CM Sarma added that the authority will foster close coordination between the Assam Police and the NTA Director General for meticulous planning to enforce a zero-tolerance policy against any malpractice, with strict legal action against offenders.