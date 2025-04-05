NEET PG 2025 not postponed, confirms Government

The Government’s Press Information Bureau (PIB) has issued a warning against a fake notification circulating on social media, which falsely claims that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 has been postponed to August 17.

Debunking the misinformation, PIB Fact Check clarified via a post on X (formerly Twitter) that no such announcement has been made by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), the official body responsible for conducting NEET PG.

It urged aspirants to rely only on official sources and to visit the NBEMS website natboard.edu.in for verified updates.

According to the latest official notification from NBEMS, NEET PG 2025 will be conducted on June 15, 2025, in a computer-based test (CBT) format. For the first time, the examination will be held in two shifts on the same day.

“National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) shall conduct the NEET-PG 2025 on 15th June 2025 on a Computer Based Platform in Two Shifts,” the official notice stated.

NBEMS has also informed that the information bulletin containing details regarding the exam pattern, eligibility, application process, and other key guidelines will be published on the official website in due course.

NEET PG is a national-level entrance examination conducted for admission to postgraduate medical courses such as MD, MS, and PG Diploma programs in India. Candidates are advised to remain cautious of misinformation and refer only to official announcements.