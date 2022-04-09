DIBRUGARH: Another incident of thieves smashing a parked car and stealing valuables have been reported from Dibrugarh town on Saturday.

The incident allegedly took place in broad daylight when the thieves decamped with cash, mobile phone and jewellery.

According to police, the incident happened when a group of 5-female teachers from the Sacred Groove Academy came to the Chowkidinghee playground in their car o watch the ongoing cultural and ethnic festival.

The teachers parked the car (AS-06-U-4481) outside the playground and went inside.

However, after they came out, they found that the window of the car was smashed and their handbags were missing.

The victims reported theft of Rs 1.05 lakh, one mobile phone, and one gold chain.

The stolen cash belonged to all the five teachers who had come straight from school after drawing their monthly salary.

An FIR was registered at the Milan Nagar police outpost.

The police have started an investigation and are checking CCTV cameras for possible clues.

This is the second such incident reported in a week.

Earlier on Wednesday, thieves looted Rs 1 lakh from a vehicle by smashing the window in Dibrugarh.

A couple after withdrawing Rs 1 lakh from the State Bank of India parked their vehicle and went for marketing at New Market.

The car bearing registration no AS-06-AF-2566 was parked at station road in Dibrugarh in the afternoon.