DIBRUGARH: Union MoS of ports, shipping and waterways Shantanu Thakur on Saturday said that the two-day Waterways Conclave-2022 in Dibrugarh from April 11 will focus on harnessing the domestic and international potential of waterways ecosystem in the northeastern region of the country.

Addressing a press conference here, Thakur said that the government will also explore the possible collaboration between Assam and Netherlands in river water management.

“A number of countries including Netherlands, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar and Bangladesh will participate in the two-day conclave in Dibrugarh that is being organised in line with the goals of PM Gati Shakti National Masterplan,” he informed.

Thakur said, “The waterways conclave-2022 will be attended by various stakeholders in the waterways ecosystem such as policy planners, senior government officials, domestic and international investors, sector experts, infrastructure players, vessel owners and operators, cruise tourism industry, cargo passengers, representatives of major ports well as the governments of maritime states in the country,”.

Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari, union minister of ports, shipping and waterways & AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will participate in the conclave.

Thakur visited Dibrugarh and took stock of the preparations for the conclave at the Chowkidinghee playground.