Guwahati: Two persons belonging to Assam were arrested on allegations of them stealing ATM cards and stealing Rs 8.67 lakh from the bank accounts of a woman who died of COVID-19 last year in Coimbatore.

The duo were working as cleaners in a private hospital.

The arrested persons have been identified as Raj Panging of Lakhipathar and Atul Chgogai of Anipur.

The two allegedly stole the ATM cards of a woman soon after her death and withdrew money several times.

The issue came to light after the woman’s husband checked her account and noticed that money was being siphoned off it.

Following this, the woman’s husband, M Krishnasamy filed a complaint with Peelamedu police.

The complaint stated that his wife K Yasodha was admitted to a private hospital with COVID symptoms and died on May 4, 2021, without responding to treatment.

The deceased had two debit cards which were being used for paying the treatment bills.

One card belonged to the Union Bank of India and the other belonged to the City Union Bank.

Krishnasamy went to the hospital’s management and learned that the cleaning staff had allegedly stolen her debit cards.

Peelamedu police filed a case under sections 379 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code in response to Krishnasamy’s complaint.