Imphal: In a tragic road accident, two individuals lost their lives after being run over by a speeding dumper in Tinsukia, eastern Assam, on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 8 AM near Gargo Motors in Tinsukia. According to reports, the victims were riding a motorcycle when the high-speed dumper struck them, killing both on the spot.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Police officials arrived at the scene shortly after the accident and launched an investigation. Preliminary findings suggest the motorcycle involved in the incident was registered under the name Ramesh Ojha. However, the identities of the deceased have not yet been officially confirmed.

“Two persons died on the spot after being hit by a speeding vehicle, suspected to be a dumper. The accident occurred around 8 AM near Gargo Motors. We are examining CCTV footage and continuing our investigation,” said a police official.

He added that overspeeding remains one of the primary causes of such fatal road mishaps in the area.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Eyewitnesses also confirmed that the two individuals were killed instantly after being run over by the vehicle.

Authorities are working to trace the dumper involved and ascertain further details about the victims.