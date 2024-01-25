Guwahati: The Government Railway Police (GRP) stationed at Kamakhya Railway Station in Guwahati, Assam apprehended a suspected gold smuggler on Wednesday, seizing 18 gold biscuits from his possession.

Acting on specific intelligence, GRP officials intercepted the 12505 North East Express and conducted a thorough search.

Also Read: Assam: Bank employee arrested for embezzlement of funds in Guwahati

During the inspection, they uncovered the hidden gold biscuits belonging to Akshay Rajendra Babar, a resident of Maharashtra.

Also Read: Forest land diversion case: NGT issues additional notices to Hailakandi DC, CWLW of Assam

The 18 suspected gold biscuits were seized and Babar was detained for further investigation.

Legal proceedings against him have been initiated.

Authorities are currently pursuing details regarding the source and destination of the smuggled gold.