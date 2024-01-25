GUWAHATI: “We (BJP) need Rahul Gandhi during election.”

This was stated by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday (January 25).

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma made this remark while reacting to the “delayed arrest” of senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

It may be mentioned here that the Assam chief minister, time and again, reiterated that “Rahul Gandhi’s presence during elections, benefits the BJP”.

In fact, Sarma has claimed that the “BJP will win all constituencies that were covered by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi” during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that Rahul Gandhi will be arrested after the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He said that Rahul Gandhi will be arrested by the Assam police after the general elections for “inciting violence” in Guwahati during the Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on January 22.

Also read: Chakma rebels from Bangladesh training in Mizoram: Report

“We will arrest him after the Lok Sabha elections. A case has been registered. An SIT will probe the matter,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had said.

The Assam chief minister added: “If we arrest him now, people will portray it as a political move. In any case we (BJP) will win.”

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi blasted Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for “wanton corruption prevailing in Assam”.

He reiterated that Sarma was the most corrupt chief minister of India.

Gandhi also took a dig at Maulana Badruddin Ajmal, president of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), for playing second fiddle to the BJP.

Addressing a public rally, Rahul Gandhi said that the Assam chief minister had a share in everything that is used and consumed by people in the state.

Even a visit to the Kaziranga National Park benefits Sarma as he has built a resort there.