AIZAWL: Militants, belonging to Chakma outfits from Bangladesh, are reportedly undergoing training at camps set up in the Northeast state of Mizoram.

According to a media report, this was claimed by members of the Peace Accord Mizo National Front Returnee Association (PAMRA).

The Chakma rebels from Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) in Bangladesh are reportedly undergoing training at remote locations in Lunglei and Mamit districts of Mizoram.

It may be mentioned here that both Lunglei and Mamit districts in Mizoram share international border with Bangladesh.

The Chakma rebel group from Bangladesh, which is reportedly undergoing training in Mizoram, is also known as Jana Sangati Samiti (JSS).

As per the media report, the Chakma rebels are taking armed training at Psalms, Tara Banya, Chumochumi, Malchari, Bhalukkyachari and Andar Manek village in Lunglei district of Mizoram.

On the other hand, in Mamit district of Mizoram, one of the two training camps are located at Silsury village.

Notably, the claims are being made by PAMRA, an association, of former MNF rebels, who laid down arms after the signing of the 1986 Mizoram peace accord.