GUWAHATI: NSCN-KYA and ULFA-I have jointly issued a “boycott and general strike” call on Republic Day on January 26.

“NSCN/GPRN and the ULFA-I are fully alive in our stand and responsibilities. The joint struggle for restoration of our sovereignty to the Nagas and Asom people is our legitimate resistance and their endurance, suffering, sacrifices and hope for freedom will never be in vain,” the NSCN and ULFA-I stated in a statement.

“Like every year, we call upon all our beloved citizens with great expectation to exercise your birth right and support our boycott call by refraining from the imposed celebration,” the statement added.

“It would be worthwhile to stay indoor and light candles in honour to the brave martyrs of our land,” it further read.

Both the outfits have called for boycott of Republic Day celebration in the states of Assam, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

The outfits said that the Republic Day celebration with “full military might in one of the world’s most militarized regions is to strike fear additional insecurity among the local population and revolutionaries alike”.