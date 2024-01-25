Guwahati: A bank employee working at the Assam Gramin Vikash Bank was arrested by the Bureau of Investigation-Economic Offences (BIEO) of the Assam Police for misappropriation of funds amounting to Rs 37 lakh in Guwahati.

As per sources, the accused is an Assam Gramin Vikash Bank office assistant, identified as Debasish Gogoi (34).

He was arrested for allegedly misappropriating Rs. 37 lakh from dormant customer accounts.

The General Manager of the bank’s Bhangagarh branch filed an FIR against Gogoi, accusing him of fraudulent transfers and withdrawals from dormant accounts across various branches between 2018 and 2021.

The accused, a resident of Lakhimpur district, reportedly admitted his guilt during interrogation at the BIEO police station.

During the investigation, Gogoi was found to be involved in transferring funds from dormant accounts in Thakurbari, Machkhuwa, and Chandmari branches, ultimately misappropriating approximately Rs. 37 lakh from the bank’s treasury.

Following his arrest, Gogoi was remanded to judicial custody.