Guwahati: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam Police seized approximately 4,000 kg (4 tonnes) of suspected marijuana valued at around Rs 10 crore from the Beharbari area in Guwahati.\

Two suspects were apprehended in connection with the case.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi calls Assam CM “most corrupt”, accuses him of spreading hate

As per reports, the STF based on inputs, intercepted a truck transporting “raw rubber” near the Beharbari area.

The marijuana is suspected to have been smuggled from a neighbouring state.

Also Read: Assam: FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders over clashes with police

While the police did not reveal the origin and destination of the consignment, a source informed that it was being taken to a state in North India.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Raju Sharma (46) and Biswajit Das (29).

The police have launched a probe into the case and further details are being verified.