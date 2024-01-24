Guwahati: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi escalated his war of words with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, calling him the “most corrupt chief minister” in the country and accusing him of spreading hate.

During a public address in Barpeta, Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Sarma, alleging his involvement in corruption, land grabbing, and inciting religious divisions.

He claimed Sarma uses his power to benefit his own businesses and silence dissent.

The tensions stem from the ongoing “Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,” led by Gandhi, which entered Assam on January 18.

Sarma ordered the police to file a criminal case against Gandhi for allegedly provoking a crowd during a recent clash near Guwahati.

Gandhi, however, dismissed the charges as intimidation tactics aimed at derailing the yatra.

Undeterred by the controversy, Gandhi continued his journey across Assam, interacting with the public and highlighting his party’s agenda.