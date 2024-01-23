Itanagar: Members of the Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) staged a protest In Itanagar on Monday, condemning an alleged attack on the convoy of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam.

The Congress protesters burnt the effigy of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

APYC President Tarh Johny termed the incident a “concerning development” and expressed “strong disapproval” of the alleged actions of BJP and RSS workers.

“We criticise the incident and the authoritarian and dictatorial attitude of the Assam government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma,” he said.

Johny further criticized the “reported denial of permission” for Gandhi to visit the Batadrava Than, the birthplace of Sri Sri Sankardev, an Assamese icon.

“First, the bus of former AICC president Rahul Gandhi was stopped by some 20-25 hooligans of the BJP and the RSS with their flags at Jamugurihat in Sonitpur district of Assam. Later, they faded away on Rahul’s getting down from the bus,” the youth Congress said in a statement.

“They also tried to attack AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh. The unruly BJP crowd removed the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra stickers from his vehicle, threw water, and shouted BJNY slogans,” the APYC said

“The team of workers along with Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Borah was violently attacked, causing serious injury to Borah. The attack was aimed at intimidating and silencing the team from exposing Sarma’s corruption,” the APYC said.