Assam CM directs police to file case against Rahul Gandhi for ‘provoking crowd’.

Guwahati: After clashes between Congress party workers and Assam police on Tuesday morning as Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was stopped from entering Guwahati, the Assam Chief Minister Hmanta Biswa Sarma has directed the state police to file a case against Rahul Gandhi for ‘provoking crowd’.

“These are not part of Assamese culture. We are a peaceful state. Such ‘Naxalite tactics’ are completely alien to our culture. I have instructed @DGPAssamPolice to register a case against your leader @RahulGandhi for provoking the crowd & use the footage you have posted on your handles as the evidence,” the Assam CM wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The state police on Tuesday stopped about 5,000 Congress workers trying to enter in the city through Khanapara, Guwahati to continue the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

There were reports of Lathi charge during the incident where some of the congress workers were hurt.

Top police officials of the Assam Police were present during the incident when the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra rally wanted to enter Guwahati city. The top police officials are ensuring that the rally doesn’t enter the city.

The development came after the Congress party alleged that the Himanta Biswa Sarma government was creating roadblocks in the Yatra.

The state administration has denied entry of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the city.

Addressing a gathering close to the Guwahati border, Rahul Gandhi said his party workers would never break the rules and disrupt law and order; however, “this doesn’t mean that we are weak”.

“Assam CM, the Union Home Minister and the PM can break the rules, but we (Congress) would never do such a thing. However, this doesn’t mean that we are weak. Congress workers are ‘Babbar Sher’,” he said, standing atop a bus.

Before leaving for Guwahati, the former Congress chief alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah instructed the Assam CM to stop him from meeting students, which was scheduled for Tuesday.