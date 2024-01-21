GUWAHATI: “I am not scared of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.”

This was stated by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday (January 21) while addressing a massive gathering in Assam.

“Today, some of BJP workers gathered around my bus. But the moment I stepped out of the bus to speak with them, they fled,” Rahul Gandhi said.

He said: “We don’t care abou how many poster and banners you tear up or pull down. It a battle of ideologies.”

It may be mentioned here that senior Congress leaders, including party’s state unit chief Bhupen Borah was allegedly physically assaulted by a group of “BJP goons” on Sunday (January 21).

The incident was reported from Jamugurihat area in Sonitpur district of Assam on Sunday (January 21).

Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah has reportedly sustained injuries in the attack.

On the other hand, vehicle of senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh was allegedly ‘attacked’ by activists of the BJP on Sunday (January 21) in Assam.

This incident was also reported from Jamugurihat area in Sonitpur district of Assam during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Notably, SP of Sonitpur district of Assam is Sushanta Biswa Sarma – the brother of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.