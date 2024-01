GUWAHATI: President of the Assam Congress – Bhupen Borah – has allegedly been physically assaulted by a group of “BJP goons”.

The incident has been reported from Jamugurihat area in Sonitpur district of Assam on Sunday (January 21).

Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah has reportedly sustained injuries in the attack.

Notably, SP of Sonitpur district of Assam is Sushanta Biswa Sarma – the brother of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)