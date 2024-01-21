GUWAHATI: Vehicle of senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh was allegedly ‘attacked’ by activists of the BJP on Sunday (January 21) in Assam.

The incident has been reported from Jamugurihat area in Sonitpur district of Assam during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

“My vehicle was attacked a few minutes ago at Jumugurihat, Sonitpur by an unruly BJP crowd,” Jairam Ramesh said.

The Congress leader further said that the BJP workers “also tore off the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra stickers from the windshield” of the car he was travelling.

“They threw water and shouted anti-BJNY (Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra) slogans,” he said.

Jairam Ramesh further said: “But we kept our composure, waved to the hooligans and sped away.”

The senior Congress leader accused Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma of being behind the incident saying that it was his ‘doing’.

“We are not intimidated and will soldier on,” he added.

Earlier, on January 20, the Congress party shared a video clips of the incidents in Lakhimpur, where miscreants could be seen pulling down banners of the Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and vandalising them.

Congress also claimed that some of the party workers were also attacked and cars vandalised by miscreants.