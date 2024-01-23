Guwahati: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked the then Deputy Chief Engineer and the then six other officers of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NF Railway) and a private company in a bribery case.

Searches were conducted by CBI at a total of 16 places in Assam, Tripura, Manipur and Delhi at the premises of the accused. This led to the recovery of incriminating documents related to the case and the investment and acquisition of property by the accused.

The said case was registered against the then Deputy Chief Engineer (Construction), then two Assistant Executive Engineers (Construction), then Senior Section Engineer (Construction), three then Senior Section Engineers (P Way/Construction) and a Guwahati-based private company.

It was alleged that the aforesaid railway officers had received illegal gratification, bribe, and undue advantage in the bank accounts of their relatives, friends and their known persons from the said private company as a reward for smoothly passing their contract bills.

Investigation into the matter is in underway.