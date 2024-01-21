GUWAHATI: The Congress party has sought a probe by the central bureau of investigation (CBI) into alleged scams by the family members of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In-charge of Assam Congress Jitendra Singh Alwar has writer a letter to CBI director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, highlighting alleged scams ‘committed’ by the family members of the Assam chief minister.

The first of the many allegation raised by the Congress was that Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is governing a state, cannot run a school.

Vandya International School, is owned by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma – the wife of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“Vandya International School located at Amingaon, North Guwahati owned by CM’s wife Smt. Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, has been recently inaugurated and on the inaugural speech Smt. Riniki Bhuyan Sarma publicly announced that the founder of this School is CM of Assam. But being the head of the state of Assam, how can a Chief Minister run an international school?” the letter from the Congress leader to the CBI director stated.

The other allegation raised by the Congress party was that unaccounted money from a Kolkata based private company was transferred to companies belonging to the Assam CM’s family.

“A private company named RBS reactors transferred unaccounted money from Kolkata to many firms & companies belonging to Assam CM’s family. Now RBS realtors is known as Vasistha realtors. In RBS realtors, Shri Ashok Dhanuka is all time Director and he is also involved in Jharkhand MLA horse trading case. Money transaction done by RBS realtors from Kolkata should be investigated by the CBI,” stated the letter.

The Congress leader also raised the allegation of a land scam allegedly committed by members of the Assam chief minister’s family.

In the letter, it was stated that RBS Realtors Pvt Ltd, a private firm owned by the family members of Assam CM, was allegedly involved in a land scam (29 Bighas & 9 Lecha).

“Further, in the matter of Kanchanjuri Tea Estate of upper Assam, which is also owned by CM’s wife, where the internal roads etc were built by Govt’s fund as learnt from public. Her tea estate land falls under an Elephants corridor for which Supreme Court ordered eviction but CM has called a special cabinet meeting and shifted the animal corridor in such a way that no eviction was carried out in that particular tea garden,” said the Congress in the letter.