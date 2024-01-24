Dhubri: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday blasted the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for the wanton corruption prevailing in Assam.

He reiterated that Sarma was the most corrupt Chief Minister of India.

Mr Gandhi also took a dig at Maulana Badruddin Ajmal, the President of the All India United Democratic Front and State president of the Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind for Assam, for playing second fiddle to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Addressing a huge public rally here on Wednesday, Gandhi told the people that the Assam Chief Minister had share in everything that is used and consumed by people in the state. Even a visit to the Kaziranga National Park benefits Sarma as he has built a resort there.

He told the crowd that when they get up in the morning and drink tea and right at the end of the day when they may chew a pan, Sarma has stakes in everything. He has stakes even in the television channels people watch and the newspapers they read, the Congress leader added, while referring to the widespread financial interests of the Chief Minister.

Gandhi said, the Nyaya Yatra is against the injustice prevailing in Assam due to the wanton and rampant corruption prevailing in the state under Sarma. He said, people were already fed up with corruption and massive unemployment in the state.

The former Congress president also taunted Badruddin Ajmal of the AIUDF, saying his party was the B team of the BJP.

He cautioned people that voting or supporting the AIUDF will mean supporting the BJP. He made it categorically clear that the Congress has nothing to do with AIUDF or the BJP as they were the two sides of the same coin.

He said, Ajmal only does what the Assam Chief Minister wants him to do. He made it categorically clear that there will be no compromise, neither with the BJP nor with Ajmal.