Guwahati: Sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Cell of Assam Police on Saturday arrested an education department official in Guwahati for allegedly accepting a bribe, police said.
Buddha Kataky, Deputy Inspector of Schools of Kamrup (Metro) was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe from a person at the office of Deputy IS in Guwahati.
Kataky was arrested while he was accepting a bribe from the complainant for giving him relief in the audit of the Development Fund of the School on Saturday, Surendra Kumar, ADGP of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Cell said in a tweet.
On Friday, officials of the vigilance and anti-corruption cell arrested three government employees for accepting bribes.
In the first case, a ‘lat mandal’ of Koliabar revenue circle in Nagaon district, identified as Pranjal Bora was nabbed while accepting a bribe from the complainant for processing and issuing land sale permission.
In the second incident, Bidyadhar Das, a cooperative department employee was caught red-handed in Guwahati while allegedly accepting bribe for processing a pension file.
In another incident, a block elementary education officer identified as Bajlul Basit Sarkar was apprehended at Matia in western Assam’s Goalpara district for signing bank loan documents.