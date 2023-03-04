Guwahati: Sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Cell of Assam Police on Saturday arrested an education department official in Guwahati for allegedly accepting a bribe, police said.

Buddha Kataky, Deputy Inspector of Schools of Kamrup (Metro) was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe from a person at the office of Deputy IS in Guwahati.

Kataky was arrested while he was accepting a bribe from the complainant for giving him relief in the audit of the Development Fund of the School on Saturday, Surendra Kumar, ADGP of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Cell said in a tweet.

Today, a team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed and arrested Sh Buddha Kataky, Dy. Inspector of Schools, Guwahati, Kamrup(M) while accepting demanded bribe from the complainant for giving him relief in Audit of the Development Fund of the School

On Friday, officials of the vigilance and anti-corruption cell arrested three government employees for accepting bribes.

In the first case, a ‘lat mandal’ of Koliabar revenue circle in Nagaon district, identified as Pranjal Bora was nabbed while accepting a bribe from the complainant for processing and issuing land sale permission.

In the second incident, Bidyadhar Das, a cooperative department employee was caught red-handed in Guwahati while allegedly accepting bribe for processing a pension file.

In another incident, a block elementary education officer identified as Bajlul Basit Sarkar was apprehended at Matia in western Assam’s Goalpara district for signing bank loan documents.