Bokajan: Assam police arrested a suspected drug trafficker and seized 664 gm of heroin worth Rs 2 crore from a car at CCI Gate of Bokajan in East Karbi Anglong on Tuesday evening.

The arrested trafficker has been identified as Sirajuddin, a resident of the Karimganj district.

“Based on specific inputs, police recovered 50 soap boxes containing 664 grams of heroin from a car bearing registration no AS 05D 4641 from CCI Gate in Bokajan at around 5 pm on Tuesday,” John Das, SDPO, Bokajan said.

In another operation, police recovered 30,000 Yaba tablets from a vehicle bearing registration number AS 01AR 2221 from Dillai in the evening.

“The tablets were kept concealed inside the inner pad of the dickey,” Das said.

Three occupants of the vehicle identified as Kamal Hussain, Raqubul Hussain and Sagir Ahmed, all residents of Thoubal district of Manipur were arrested in this connection.

The value of the seized yaba tablets is reported to be close to Rs 1 crore.