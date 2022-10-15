GUWAHATI: Drugs worth Rs 900 crore have been seized in Assam since May 2021.

This was informed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

A total of 6800 people have also been arrested in connection with drugs cases Assam since May 2021.

“Assam government is continuing its war against Drugs,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He added: “Drugs worth Rs 900 crore seized and 6,800 persons arrested in Assam since May 2021.”

Also read: Assam: One thousand couples get married in mass wedding ceremony in Lakhimpur

The Assam chief minister said that efforts are underway to make the state drug-free.

The police in Assam have been waging a war on illegal drugs trade networks in the state.

Drugs worth crores of rupees have been seized by the police in Assam as a result of its crackdown on drugs network.