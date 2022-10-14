North Lakhimpur: Around 1,000 couples got married in a mass wedding ceremony in Assam’s North Lakhimpur.

Marriages were performed according to traditional religious customs.

The mass wedding ceremony was organized by the Vivah Sanskar Samity, Lakhimpur in association with The Hans Foundation, New Delhi.

A massive pandal was erected at Tyagkshetra in North Lakhimpur, where 1004 couples, mostly in marriage for years without any social rituals and recognitions ceremonially tied their nuptial knots.

The ceremony included Vedic (Homa Yajna) of 560 with a total Yajna Kunda of 84 and 122 Patha.

The couples that tied their knots in today’s ceremony included 244 from the Shalita (Miching tribe) and 78 from the Bhakatia ( Sonwal tribe and others).

All the couples got married at the designated venue at the same time.

The mass wedding ceremony was attended by Mata Shri Mangla Ji and Bhole Ji Maharaj—two eminent spiritual heads from Uttarakhand as chief guests.