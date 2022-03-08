Guwahati: The Border Security Force (BSF) said that the Meghalaya Police and a team of BSF arrested a person from the South West Khasi Hills district with a consignment of Yaba tablets worth Rs 5 lakhs.

The consignment of the contraband tablets was allegedly supposed to be smuggled in Bangladesh.

The BSF said that they arrested the person based on specific inputs.

As per a statement, the seizure contains 982 Yaba tablets amounting to Rs 5 lakh.

“The consignment was confiscated while the apprehended person with his accomplice came to the border area with a purpose to smuggle it to Bangladesh”, the statement by the BSF said.

The BSF also stated while the person along with the suspected contrabands was arrested and handed over to the state police, two others managed to escape.