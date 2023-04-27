DIBRUGARH: A 10-member group, comprising family members of eight Khalistani sympathizers, lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail, arrived in Dibrugarh from Punjab on Thursday to meet their imprisoned relatives.

The jailed Khalistani sympathizers, whose relatives are in the group, are Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, Varinder Singh Johal, Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, Harjit Singh, Bhagwant Singh Bajeke, Basant Singh, Gurinderpal Singh and Papalpreet Singh.

The relatives are meeting the detainees in the jail.

The group is led by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) executive member and eminent lawyer Bhagwant Singh Sialka.

After meeting his client, advocate Simranjit Singh, representing jailed Khalistani sympathizer Daljit Singh Kalsi said, “We have challenged the National Security Act (NSA) in the Chandigarh High Court.

“For the people of Punjab, the NSA Act was used against Sikhs and later in the northeastern states and Jammu & Kashmir.

“After the arrest of our clients, they have them shifted out of the jurisdiction,” he added.

“The Supreme Court has given strict guidelines on human rights violations.

“In this case, the District Magistrate gave approval to the Assam government within hours even though none of them has a criminal record,” asked advocate Singh.

Currently, 10 Waris Punjab De members, including self-styled radical preacher Amritpal Singh, are lodged in the high-security jail, all of whom are booked under the NSA.

