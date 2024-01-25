Guwahati: In a strong show of dissent, 100 prominent writers, intellectuals, and personalities from Assam have condemned the recent attacks on Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the state and criticized the behavior of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In a statement, issued on January 24, they expressed deep concern over the alleged attempts to obstruct the Yatra’s peaceful passage through Assam.

They highlighted the stark contrast between the Yatra’s peaceful reception in Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh, and the reported incidents of vandalism, assault, and harassment in Assam. Specific mention was made of attacks on journalist vehicles and the physical assault on Congress President Bhupen Bora.

The signatories also demanded immediate action against those responsible for the violence and urged the government to uphold the fundamental right to peaceful assembly.

They also appealed to Rahul Gandhi and the Yatra participants to remain steadfast in their non-violent approach despite the provocations.

The statement further criticized Chief Minister Sarma’s recent public remarks targeting Dr. Hiren Gohain, an eminent scholar, and his threats against Dr. Akhil Ranjan Dutta, a Gauhati University professor.

These actions were deemed “shocking” and a blatant disregard for freedom of speech and expression, crucial cornerstones of a democracy, they said.

The signatories, representing a diverse range of backgrounds and expertise, include renowned figures like Dr. Nagen Saikia, Kulada Kr Bhattacharjya, Harekrishna Deka, Haidar Hussain and Apurba Sarma.

Here is the full list of signatories:

Dr Nagen Saikia, Kulada Kr Bhattacharjya, Harekrishna Deka, Haidar Hussain, Apurba Sarma, Kulendu Pathak,Dr Tapodhir Bhattacharjee,Dr Dinesh Ch Goswami, Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, Dr Taufiq Rahman Borbora, Apurba Kumar Barua, Dr Manorama Sharma, Dr Dulal Ch Goswami, Dr Anuradha Dutta, Dr Paramananda Mahanta, Dr Abu Naser Sayeed Ahmad, Dr Sandhya Goswami, Prabhat Bora, Loknath Goswami, Udayaditya Bharali, Nitya Bora, Shantikam Hazarika, Dr Navanil Barua, H R A Choudhury, Badal Chakrabory, Lakhminath Tamuli, Dhirendra Nath Saikia, Pradip Acharjya, AK Absar Hazarika, Dr Padmapani, Purneswar Nath, Dr Kalyani Barua, Uddhab Kakati, Dr Jiban Ch Duttabarua, Arup Borbora, Kamal Narayan Choudhury, Ajit Chandra Talukdar, Deben Tamuli, Jnan Pujari, Satanjib Das, Rajen Kalita, Jnanen Borkakati, Dwipen Kakati, Munin Bayan, Hemanta Barman, Hemanta Das, Dr Navaneel Barua, Mrinal Kumar Barman, Ali Haidar Laskar, Waris Choudhury,Mr Abdur Rahman Sheikh, Dr Kaliprasad Sharma, Dr Mohan Ch Kalita,Dr Sonkumar Talukdar, Indranee Dutta, Rabin Dutta, Deepak Goswami

Ghanashyam Nath, Abdul Mannan, Nalin Borthakur, Rashmi Goswami, Dipak Kumar Sarma, Mahesh Barman, Paresh Malakar, Paramananda Majumdar, Sankar Saikia, Dr Tapan Kumar Sarma, Jagadish Goswami, Neelim Kumar, Santanu Borthakur, Samindra Huzuri, Bhupendra Borkotoki, Surjya Das, Kaustubhmoni Saikia, Moina Goswami, Anjan Goswami, Pankaj Nath, Dhananjay Sharma, Najibuddin Ahmed, Dilip Phukan, Pranabjyoti Deka, Suparna Lahiri Barua, Rajib Phukan, Dr Bhabesh Bhagabati, Dr Anil Kumar Choudhury, Niren Thakuria, Sabita Lahkar, Kishore Kumar Kalita, Dwijendra Narayan Sarma, Ripunjay Gogoi, Prabhat Das, Chandan Chutia, Nakul Talukdar, Rudrasingha Matak, Gunin Choudhury, Niranjan Mahanta, Manoranjan Goswami, Pramod Mahanta, Nripen Kumar Barua, and Pulin Bhattacharjya.