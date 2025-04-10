Assam: Police transfers Papalpreet Singh from Dibrugarh to Punjab

Guwahati: The Punjab Police transported Papalpreet Singh, a member of Waris Punjab De, from Dibrugarh in Assam to Punjab on Thursday.

A team from Punjab had taken custody of Singh on Wednesday after his detention under the National Security Act (NSA) ended. He was flown from Dibrugarh Airport to Punjab.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Singh had been brought to Dibrugarh Jail from Punjab on April 11, 2023. Last month, eight other Waris Punjab De members who had completed their NSA detention in Dibrugarh were moved to Punjab.

These individuals Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, Harjeet Singh, Gurinderpal Singh Aujla, Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, Bhagwant Singh, Daljeet Singh Kalsi, Basant Singh, and Varinder Singh Johal are facing trial in Punjab for their alleged involvement in the 2023 Ajnala police station attack.

Currently, only Waris Punjab De leader Amritpal Singh remains in Dibrugarh Jail. His NSA detention period is set to expire on April 22, and it is likely that he will be moved to Punjab, unless the Punjab government extends his detention.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!