New Delhi: In an interesting turn of events, the Delhi Police on Friday registered a case against Punjab Police for “abduction” and “assault” after the arrest of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga.

Bagga was arrested over his alleged threat to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

As per reports, after the arrest of the BJP spokesperson, the Punjab Police convoy which was its way to Mohali Was stopped in Haryana’s Kurukshetra.

It may be mentioned that the Punjab Police arrested the Delhi BJP spokesperson from his residence on Friday morning.

Also Read: Assam: CRPF jawan kills himself with service gun in Golaghat

As per the Punjab Police officials, Bagga was served five notices over a case related to his alleged remarks against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Punjab Police added that despite the notices, he (Bagga) deliberately did not join the investigation.

The Punjab Police booked Bagga on the charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation.

The case was filed based on a complaint by AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia.

Also Read: Assam: After one and half years, APSC cancels advertisement for 26 Motor Vehicle Inspector posts

On the other hand, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta accused the Punjab Police of taking orders from Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to silence everyone who is questioning him.

The Haryana police as per reports said that the cavalcade of the Punjab Police carrying Bagga was stopped because the team had failed to follow “due procedure” during Bagga’s arrest.