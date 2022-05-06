Guwahati: A Central Reserve Police Force jawan posted near the Assam-Nagaland border in Sarupathar allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a service gun.

The deceased was identified as Raj Singh.

He was a native of Bihar and was posted at the 155 Battalion of the CRPF.

The camp was situated in the Chungajan area near the Assam-Nagaland border in the Golaghat district.

As per sources, the jawan killed himself using the service gun of another jawan.

The incident took place in the wee hours of Friday and others in the camp came to know about the incident after hearing the gunshot.

The deceased was found lying on the floor with a bullet injury on his head.

However, it is yet to be known why the jawan killed himself.