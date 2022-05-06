Shillong: With the enforcement of the Assam Cattle Preservation (Amendment) Act, 2021 in Assam, a shortage of beef has been reported in Meghalaya.

One major issue for this is due to transportation through or from Assam being stopped due to the new Act.

Along with this, Shillong Times reported that even the cattle market of the Syiem of Mylliem at Khanapara has also been closed.

Beef traders in the state are facing a lot of difficulties as many are now being forced to buy cattle from the black market paying a much higher price than usual.

Khasi Jaintia Butchers’ Association general secretary, Generous Warlarpih alleged that the Meghalaya Government has done nothing on the issue and that the Assam government has stopped the entry of cattle into the state.

He claimed that the government in Meghalaya has not addressed the issue as it should have been.

He also dismissed the government’s claim that challans were being issued to the local traders.

Warlarpih added that now the association will ask the state government to stop those challans terming them as useless because none in the state received them.

The association, however, stated that it respected the laws in Assam and hence if the cattle transportation from Assam cannot be made possible, urged the government to make alternative arrangements.

The association said that Meghalaya Government should ensure that cattle from other states like West Bengal are allowed to pass through Assam.