KOKRAJHAR: The ruling United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) has come down heavily on the opposition BPF party accusing it of making fabricated unsuited politically viral remarks over regaining government formation in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

UPPL termed that the BPF’s political space is now getting cohesion among the society.

Addressing a press conference UPPL spokespersons claimed that the present “political propaganda” made by opposition BPF was only to create confusion and political chaos among the common masses in the Bodoland region.

They said that the opposition BPF party has been carrying political propaganda by fabricating unsuited political remarks to keep its attraction and mass gaining spares.

They said that there is no input from ruling elected members and executive members merging with BPF “as of now”.

They further claimed that all elected members and executive members (UPPL, BJP) are intact within the party as the UPPL-BJP-GSP alliance government is going smoothly in the BTR government.

Hasda said, “Their alliance is going on with integrity as the BTR government is committed to working for the people’s welfare and development among the society in the region.”