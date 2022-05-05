Guwahati: A person in UP was arrested on Wednesday after he had allegedly abducted and raped a 70-year-old mentally challenged woman in UP’s Mirzapur.

The police said on Thursday said that the woman was abducted and taken to a secluded place by the accused on Tuesday.

He then allegedly raped her in the place.

The police said that the woman’s family found her unconscious and also bleeding.

They sensed that something went wrong and so were the villagers informed.

A man was then found with bloodstains and after he was nabbed, he confessed to his crime.

The police said that the locals handed over the man to the police and an investigation has been initiated.

The woman has been hospitalised and is in a stable condition, the police officer said.