Guwahati: A 16-year-old minor was allegedly raped by her step-father in Guwahati’s Chandmari on Wednesday.

As per reports, the incident took place in Bhaskar Nagar.

The incident took place at their house as both the victim and the accused were alone.

The accused person spiked the victim with some drug and then he allegedly raped her.

The accused was arrested after the incident was reported by the minor to her family.

The person has also been accused of committing such crimes earlier but no report was filed.

The victim is a class 10 student and is the daughter of the second wife of the said accused person.