The bank account of Dispur College at Guwahati in Assam has been hacked by cyber criminals.

Cyber thieves allegedly stole over Rs 75 lakh from the bank account of Dispur College in Guwahati, Assam.

The bank account of the Dispur College is in a Bank of Baroda branch in Guwahati.

The cyber theft reportedly took place on May 2.

The College authorities have lodged an FIR at the Dispur police station in Guwahati in connection with the alleged cyber theft.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)