Guwahati: Despite repeated attempts to curb the man-elephant conflicts in Assam, another man lost his life after a herd of wild elephants attacked (allegedly) him in the Nagaon district on Thursday.

The incident was reported from the Dhansila area of the district.

As per officials, the area where the incident had taken place is known to be frequently visited by elephants who come down in search of food.

Also Read: Assam: Bank account of Dispur College in Guwahati hacked, cyber thieves steal over Rs 75 lakh

On Thursday, a herd, like always came from the forest area to the human-inhabited area in search of food.

However, they reached a densely populated area and attacked the man after he tried to chase the herd away.

During the incident, the person identified as Putul Bauri was killed.

The person was doing chores in front of his house when the elephants came.

Also Read: Assam: Fearless lady cop Junmoni Rabha arrests fiancé on fraud charges

He tried to chase the herd back to the forest but he lost his life as there were no others present.

The forest department has reached the area and the body of the deceased has been sent for post mortem.